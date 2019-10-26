National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report sales of $100.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.36 million and the highest is $101.90 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $85.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $385.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.88 million to $391.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $419.44 million, with estimates ranging from $391.39 million to $442.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $34.76. 397,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

