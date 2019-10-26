National Securities Initiates Coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Analysts at National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of CSSE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.24. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc purchased 35,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $327,472.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

