National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) CFO Sells $112,850.88 in Stock

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $112,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Hal Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National General alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $124,070.80.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $121,004.80.

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $117,530.00.

Shares of NGHC opened at $21.69 on Friday. National General Holdings Corp has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. National General’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National General by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 534,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National General by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,408,000 after buying an additional 138,130 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in National General in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in National General by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 155,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in National General by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 263,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.