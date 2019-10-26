National Bank Financial Increases Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$10.00

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

GUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.54. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$8.88.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.1702258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.