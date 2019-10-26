Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) Shares Up 5.5%

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.62, 327,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 210,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $884.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,175,000 after purchasing an additional 450,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 787,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 465,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nanometrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NANO)

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

