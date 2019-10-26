MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) versus Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Financial Survey

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) and Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

This table compares MutualFirst Financial and Fauquier Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial 20.78% 10.70% 1.09% Fauquier Bankshares 19.68% 10.99% 0.95%

MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. MutualFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MutualFirst Financial and Fauquier Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MutualFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MutualFirst Financial and Fauquier Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial $99.27 million 2.78 $18.86 million $2.43 13.32 Fauquier Bankshares $32.77 million 2.33 $6.14 million N/A N/A

MutualFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MutualFirst Financial beats Fauquier Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 39 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.