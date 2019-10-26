MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €206.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($239.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €249.00 ($289.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($282.56) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €223.35 ($259.71).

Shares of MTX traded down €4.20 ($4.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €233.50 ($271.51). 230,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 52-week high of €257.20 ($299.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

