MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price hoisted by Buckingham Research from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $82.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $75.54. 549,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

