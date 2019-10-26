Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 12.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

