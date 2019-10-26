Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 423 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

