Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.54. Mortgage Choice shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 185,659 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Mortgage Choice’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

