MorphoSys (MOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect MorphoSys to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

