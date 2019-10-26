Morgan Stanley Sells 19,733 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 19.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NVT stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

