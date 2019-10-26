Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Compugen were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 744,447 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,496,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,627,000 after purchasing an additional 267,086 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Compugen by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

