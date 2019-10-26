Morgan Stanley Purchases 29,629 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,629 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $2,702,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,652,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,397,123.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,325. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

