Morgan Stanley Purchases 23,188 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 65.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $910.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.10). Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. TheStreet upgraded Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

