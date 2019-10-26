Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of Artesian Resources worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 182.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $344.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.09. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARTNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

