Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 635,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,386,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,132.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 105,332 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 104.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after buying an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $141.92 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.78 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

