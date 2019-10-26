Morgan Stanley Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $430.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.21.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.54. 910,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,628. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $315.00 and a 12 month high of $446.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,481. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.