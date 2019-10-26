Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

PTLC stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.