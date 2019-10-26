Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

PTLC stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48.

