Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $6,205,368.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,592 shares in the company, valued at $42,925,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

