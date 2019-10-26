Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 143 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 231,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 93,743 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,484.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $138.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $134.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.