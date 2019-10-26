Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,781 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.04.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 139,936 shares of company stock worth $12,977,342. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

