Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at SunTrust Banks

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the auto parts company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Monro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.98.

MNRO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,569. Monro has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monro will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,285. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

