Moin (MOIN) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 29.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Moin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and C-CEX. Moin has a market capitalization of $50,310.00 and approximately $353.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,708,772 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

