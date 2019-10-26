Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

