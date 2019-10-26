Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

ALDR opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.27. As a group, analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $603,504.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,301.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

