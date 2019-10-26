MIR COIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.84 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00201424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.01483010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00092512 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

