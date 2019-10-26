MinexCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $400,347.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $400,347.00 and $87,815.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00200918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.74 or 0.01436588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00038480 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,458,748 coins and its circulating supply is 5,942,557 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.