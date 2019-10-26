Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) Insider Henry Turcan Buys 135,000 Shares of Stock

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,100 ($10,584.08).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minds Machines Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Henry Turcan acquired 100,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

On Wednesday, July 31st, Henry Turcan sold 500,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

Shares of LON:MMX opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Friday. Minds Machines Group Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.89.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Minds Machines Group

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Minds Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.