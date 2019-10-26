Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.30%.

NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 115,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $648.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $51,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 14,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $373,728.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock worth $1,602,479 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

