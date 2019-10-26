Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $762.30 Million

Analysts expect that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $762.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $758.60 million. Middleby reported sales of $713.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 218,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.54. Middleby has a 12 month low of $96.65 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at $1,573,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,086.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at $4,371,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.8% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

