Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $155.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,274,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,964,258. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

