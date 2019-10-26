Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $140.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,056.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.