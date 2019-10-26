Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

