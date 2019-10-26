MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 101.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $37.04 million and approximately $17,974.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 110.6% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004547 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

