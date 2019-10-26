MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $18.50

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 55.08%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.