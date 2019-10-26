Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Cut by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 374,968 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 5.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 4.77% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $826,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,329,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $11.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $698.19. The company had a trading volume of 129,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $691.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

