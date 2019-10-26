Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCYY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXCYY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

