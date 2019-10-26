Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $6.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Mesoblast stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,744. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

