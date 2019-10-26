Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 384 ($5.02).

Several analysts have weighed in on MERL shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merlin Entertainments to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Merlin Entertainments to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 455 ($5.95) in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Merlin Entertainments stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 454.80 ($5.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,570,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 452.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 415.48. Merlin Entertainments has a 12 month low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 460.70 ($6.02).

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 2.50 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). On average, equities research analysts expect that Merlin Entertainments will post 2254.9997838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

