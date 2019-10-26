Megacoin Market Cap Hits $110,364.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $110,364.00 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,268,681 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

