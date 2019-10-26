MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG opened at C$5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.53. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.06 and a 1-year high of C$10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -8.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.29.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 0.1601621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,423.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,033.23.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.