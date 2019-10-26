Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 776.2% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 390.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,336,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of CACC opened at $437.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.46 and a 200 day moving average of $472.08. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $356.12 and a twelve month high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.