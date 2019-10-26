Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,773,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 165,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $269,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.65.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.