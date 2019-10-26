Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,011,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 364,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PIRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

PIRS stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.25%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

