Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $85.15 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.