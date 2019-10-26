Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medidata has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company registered double-digit year-over-year revenue growth across both its Subscription and Professional units in recent times. Strong customer subscriptions drove the top line. Focus on cloud-based services, especially the launch of Acorn AI, is worth a mention. In fact, the company’s Medidata Cloud has witnessed developments in recent times. Management is optimistic about the SHYFT and Rave portfolios which also put up promising performances lately. On the flip side, Consistent decline in Medidata’s gross and operating margins is disheartening. The company did not provide any guidance since it is getting acquired by Dassault Systèmes. Also, the market for clinical trial solutions is highly competitive. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.35.

MDSO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,550,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,864 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $130,872,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medidata Solutions by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,569,000 after acquiring an additional 471,628 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $70,980,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $50,333,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

