Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 2.22

Media coverage about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) has trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a media sentiment score of 2.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.