Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Materion updated its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 112,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,468. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.91. Materion has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

Get Materion alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.